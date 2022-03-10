Infosys announces multi-year transformational collaboration with International Tennis Hall of Fame

-
Infosys and the International Tennis Hall of Fame today announced a multi-year transformational collaboration making Infosys the ITHF's Official Digital Innovation Partner and title sponsor of the organization's annual ATP Tour tournament, the Infosys Hall of Fame Open.
The collaboration will help the ITHF amplify its efforts in preserving and celebrating tennis history through digital advances while also identifying and acting on opportunities to enhance fan experience.
Infosys brings proven success in transforming the tennis experience for fans globally, through digital partnerships with the ATP Tour, Australian Open and Roland-Garros.
