Black Box completes acquisition of Dragonfly Technologies

Black Box today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Dragonfly Technologies through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary - Black Box Technologies Australia.
Dragonfly is Australia's leading cyber security, enterprise networking and automation focused technology provider. With deep expertise and an enviable reputation as a pioneer, it is a trusted advisor to many well known and recognized brands in the region.
The acquisition will help strengthen our presence in the Trans -Tasman region and further enhance our cyber security, enterprise networking, automation & consulting capabilities to offer a wide range of services to our customers globally. This also gives an opportunity to cross sell between current customers of Black Box and Dragonfly Technologies.
