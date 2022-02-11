Linde India signs long-term supply agreement with ESL Steel

-
Linde India has on 10 February 2022 signed a 15-year long-term agreement structured on Lease and O&M basis with ESL Steel (ESL), a Vedanta Group Company for supply of 800 tonnes per day of Oxygen and 900 tonnes per day of Nitrogen to them at their steelworks at Bokaro.
For this purpose, Linde India will be setting up an onsite Air Separation Unit (ASU) at ESL's Bokaro steelworks, which will serve ESL's demand for gases for its brownfield expansion and will also cater to Linde India's requirement of gases for merchant markets.
The capital expenditure for setting up of this ASU will be financed by the Company's own sources/internal accruals.
