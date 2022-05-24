BLS signs contract to process German visas in North America and Mexico

BLS International Services has signed a 7-year contract to process short-term and long-term visas for Germany in North America and Mexico regions.

BLS will be starting operations with two centres in Mexico and eight centres in North America in cities including Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Washington D.

C within six months. The company will be providing visa outsourcing services along with several value-added services like photocopy, translation, courier, insurance for the convenience of applicants.

