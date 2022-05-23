Maruti Suzuki India to acquire 12.09% stake in Sociograph Solutions

Maruti Suzuki India has agreed to acquire an equity stake of 12.09% in Sociograph Solutions (SSPL) for a cash consideration of Rs 1.99 crore.

The investment would help the company to strengthen its offering to customers by creating a customized sales experiences on the web, virtual reality and augmented reality.

SSPL is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company that specializes in a visual AI platform predominantly used to help enterprises improve sales experiences and improve efficiency in their business. SSPL works with leading enterprises in different verticals, delivering quantifiable Return on Investments by improving business metrics.

