Blue Cloud Softech Solutions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 croreBlue Cloud Softech Solutions reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 89.80% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.010.03 -67 0.100.98 -90 OPM %00 -10.006.12 - PBDT00 0 0.010.06 -83 PBT00 0 0.010.04 -75 NP0-0.02 100 0.010.02 -50
