Blue Cloud Softech Solutions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 89.80% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

