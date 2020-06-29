Prime Urban Development India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 97.02% to Rs 1.13 croreNet loss of Prime Urban Development India reported to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 97.02% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 65.52% to Rs 52.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 151.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.1337.88 -97 52.37151.90 -66 OPM %-74.342.22 --7.52-0.30 - PBDT-1.380.53 PL -6.10-2.36 -158 PBT-1.520.44 PL -6.51-2.75 -137 NP-1.500.36 PL -6.48-3.03 -114
