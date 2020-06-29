Norris Medicines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Norris Medicines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Milkfood reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
FGP reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter
HRB Floriculture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 61.90% to Rs 1.36 croreNet loss of Norris Medicines reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 61.90% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.81% to Rs 7.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.363.57 -62 7.8416.27 -52 OPM %-61.7626.05 --26.40-3.50 - PBDT-1.200.74 PL -2.95-1.30 -127 PBT-1.390.55 PL -3.68-2.01 -83 NP-0.550.88 PL -2.84-1.68 -69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU