Blue Star gains on securing three new patents

Blue Star rose 1.11% to Rs 561.45 on BSE after the air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major said it received three patents by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks.

Blue Star in a regulatory filing during market hours today announced that it has been awarded three patents by Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The company received patent for System and Method for Maintaining Optimum Condensing Temperature at Low Load in Heating Mode in VRF systems. The invention helps resolve the issue of a fall in the condensing temperature encountered by the system while in heating mode, which could result in cold air draft from Indoor Units (IDUs).

Another patent is for 'Refrigerant Recovery in Multi-Air Conditioner System'. The invention will help in detecting shortage of refrigerant and ensure its recovery when the load on the system is very low in a Multi-Air Conditioner VRF system.

The third patent is for 'Method and System for Maintaining Uninterrupted Cooling Operation by VRF Systems at High Pressure'. This patent reveals the method of avoiding high pressure tripping in a Digital VRF (DVRF) system wherein one or more fixed compressors are operating in parallel with one digital scroll compressor. At high ambient condition, sudden loading of the digital compressor can result in tripping on high discharge pressure. With the present invention, Blue Star provides a unique system operation feature to overcome the high pressure tripping issue.

Blue Star reported consolidated net loss of Rs 19.95 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 75.44 crore in Q1 June 2019. Consolidated net sales tanked 60.3% to Rs 626.02 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 1,575.45 crore in Q1 June 2019. Consolidated pre-tax loss stood at Rs 29.47 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to a pre-tax profit of Rs 107.96 crore in Q1 June 2019.

Blue Star is an air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration company. The company conducts various activities, such as electrical, plumbing and fire-fighting services. Its segments include electro-mechanical projects and packaged air conditioning systems, and unitary products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)