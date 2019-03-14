Blue Star launches 75 new air conditioner models

Blue Star has launched 75 new models of room air conditioners in its Platinum Jubilee year. These superior and stylish models also include energy-efficient inverter ACs capable of delivering 30% extra cooling over and above its rated capacity.
This enables faster temperature pull-down even in larger rooms during peak summers thereby consuming less power and leading to significant savings on account of lower electricity bills. This superior performance is due to Blue Star's unique heavy duty design of the outdoor unit that weighs around 46 kg for a 1.5 ton 5-star inverter AC. The range of these inverter ACs starts from Rs 33,790. Further, consumers can also avail attractive 0% finance with easy EMI options and cash back offers vide tie-ups with leading banks and finance firms.
Blue Star has also unveiled a new line-up of super-efficient inverter ACs with a high ISEER of 5.30 which consumes 18% less power compared to the existing 5-star ACs with an ISEER of 4.50, thus setting a new benchmark on the energy-efficiency front.
In addition, the new innovative range offers distinct features such as precise temperature setting in steps of 0.1C and 0.5C, sound proof acoustic jacket for the compressor for extra quiet performance, Dual Rotar Technology for faster cooling, and a built-in voltage stabilizer designed to operate smoothly from 160 V to 270 V without the aid of an external voltage stabilizer.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU