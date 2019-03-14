NIIT signs Managed Learning Services Partnership with Signify

-
NIIT has entered into a managed learning services agreement with Signify (formally Philips Lightening) for the delivery of strategic sourcing and vendor management services.
The service will be phased roll-out starting with the Benelux region.
Under this agreement, NIIT will be responsible for managed learning services which includes strategic sourcing of learning suppliers, contracting, quality control, performance management, and payment of vendors.
