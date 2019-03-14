JUST IN
Business Standard

NIIT signs Managed Learning Services Partnership with Signify

Capital Market 

NIIT has entered into a managed learning services agreement with Signify (formally Philips Lightening) for the delivery of strategic sourcing and vendor management services.

The service will be phased roll-out starting with the Benelux region.

Under this agreement, NIIT will be responsible for managed learning services which includes strategic sourcing of learning suppliers, contracting, quality control, performance management, and payment of vendors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 14 2019. 09:55 IST

