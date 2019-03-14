Deep Industries bags orders worth Rs 183.5 cr from ONGC

Deep Industries has received two orders from Oil & Natural Gas Corpn.

The 1st Order is for deployment of 1 number of 1,000 HP Drilling Rig for Ahmedabad Asset for a period of 3 years.

The approximate value of the said contract is Rs. 91.75 crore calculated at exchange conversion rate equals to 70 Rupees per 1 US Dollar.

The 2nd Order received today is also for deployment of 1 number of 1,000 HP Drilling Rig for Ahmedabad Asset for a period of 3 years. The approximate value of the said contract is same Rs. 91.75 crore calculated at exchange conversion rate equals to 70 Rupees per 1 US Dollar.

The two orders combined will add approximately Rs. 183.50 crore to our order book and increase revenue visibility for the coming years.

