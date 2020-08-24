Blue Star secures three new patents

Blue Star announced that the Company has been awarded three more patents by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

The new patents are for -

System and Method for Maintaining Optimum Condensing Temperature at Low Load in Heating Mode in VRF systems

Refrigerant Recovery in Multi-Air Conditioner System

Method and System for Maintaining Uninterrupted Cooling Operation by VRF Systems at High Pressure

