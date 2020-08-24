JUST IN
Business Standard

Blue Star secures three new patents

Capital Market 

Blue Star announced that the Company has been awarded three more patents by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

The new patents are for -

System and Method for Maintaining Optimum Condensing Temperature at Low Load in Heating Mode in VRF systems

Refrigerant Recovery in Multi-Air Conditioner System

Method and System for Maintaining Uninterrupted Cooling Operation by VRF Systems at High Pressure

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 10:24 IST

