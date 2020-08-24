JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Super Tannery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Orient Cement receives revision in credit ratings from CARE

Capital Market 

Orient Cement has received revision in credit ratings from CARE as under -

Long term Bank facilities- Term Loan (Rs 1,175.24 cr) - CARE AA-; Stable (Double A minus; Outlook Stable)

Long term Bank facilities - Fund Based CC Limit (Rs 100 cr) - CARE AA-; Stable (Double A minus; Outlook Stable)

Commercial Paper - Carved out of Working Capital Limit (Rs 150 cr) - CARE A1+ (A One Plus)

Commercial Paper -Standalone (Rs 100 cr) - CARE A1+ (A One Plus)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 09:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU