Orient Cement receives revision in credit ratings from CARE

Orient Cement has received revision in credit ratings from CARE as under -

Long term Bank facilities- Term Loan (Rs 1,175.24 cr) - CARE AA-; Stable (Double A minus; Outlook Stable)

Long term Bank facilities - Fund Based CC Limit (Rs 100 cr) - CARE AA-; Stable (Double A minus; Outlook Stable)

Commercial Paper - Carved out of Working Capital Limit (Rs 150 cr) - CARE A1+ (A One Plus)

Commercial Paper -Standalone (Rs 100 cr) - CARE A1+ (A One Plus)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)