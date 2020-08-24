Orient Cement receives revision in credit ratings from CARE

-
Orient Cement has received revision in credit ratings from CARE as under -
Long term Bank facilities- Term Loan (Rs 1,175.24 cr) - CARE AA-; Stable (Double A minus; Outlook Stable)
Long term Bank facilities - Fund Based CC Limit (Rs 100 cr) - CARE AA-; Stable (Double A minus; Outlook Stable)
Commercial Paper - Carved out of Working Capital Limit (Rs 150 cr) - CARE A1+ (A One Plus)
Commercial Paper -Standalone (Rs 100 cr) - CARE A1+ (A One Plus)
