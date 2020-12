Board of 3i Infotech approves slump sale of its global software products business

At meeting held on 28 December 2020

The Board of 3i Infotech has considered and approved the slump sale of the global software products business of the Company (including its worldwide subsidiaries) on a going concern basis to Azentio Software (and its affiliates), subject to receipt of requisite approvals and executed inter alia a business transfer agreement between the Company and the Buyer on 28 December 2020 (BTA).

The sale is expected to close by 31 March 2021. The aggregate consideration expected to be received is up to Rs 1000 crore for the software business (in and outside of India) and intellectual property.

