Board of Action Construction Equipment approves fund raising up to Rs 175 cr

At meeting held on 03 September 2021The Board of Action Construction Equipment at its meeting held on 03 September 2021 has approved raising of funds by issuance of securities by way of private offerings, qualified institutions placement(s) and/or any combination thereof or any other method as may be permitted under applicable law(s) subject to such other statutory/regulatory approvals, as applicable for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 175 crore.
