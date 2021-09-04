Dr. Reddy's sells rights to anti-cancer agent (denileukin diftitox) to Citius

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius") pursuant to which it sold all of its rights to E7777 (an engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein) and certain related assets.

Under the terms of agreement, Dr. Reddy's will receive $40 million upfront upon the closing of the transaction, followed by approval milestone payment of up to $40 million related to the CTCL (cutaneous T-cell lymphoma) indication approval and up to $70 million for additional indication approvals.

Further, Dr.

Reddy's will receive certain sales-based milestones and tiered earn-out payments. In March 2016, Dr. Reddy's had acquired the exclusive global rights (excluding Japan and Asia) to the investigational anti-cancer agent E7777 from Eisai Co.

