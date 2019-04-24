JUST IN
Board of Amalgamated Electricity Company approves change in directorate and appoints CFO

At meeting held on 24 April 2019

The Board of Amalgamated Electricity Company has appointed the following -

Devanshu Desai as Additional Director of the company; V M Satyan as independent director; Mangesh Sirodkar as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The Board accepted the resignation of Deepak Sheth, Independent Director and change in designation of Nitin Velhal from Independent Director to Whole Time Director of the Company.

