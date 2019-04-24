Indian Overseas Bank appoints MD & CEO

-
ALSO READ
Indian Overseas Bank announces appointment of MD & CEO
IOB receives shareholders nod for Rs 3,806 Cr capital infusion
IOB plans to raise up to Rs 300 cr bonds
Indian Overseas Bank raises Rs 300 cr via Basel III compliant bonds
Indian Overseas Bank trims Q2 loss at Rs 487cr on lower provisions
-
Indian Overseas Bank announced the appointment of ShriKarnam Sekar, as MD & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), with effect from 1 July 2019and as an Officer on Special Duty and Whole Time Director in IOB, on supernumerary basis, from 01 April 2019 till the time of taking over charge as MD & CEO on 01 July 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU