Indian Overseas Bank appoints MD & CEO

Indian Overseas Bank announced the appointment of ShriKarnam Sekar, as MD & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), with effect from 1 July 2019and as an Officer on Special Duty and Whole Time Director in IOB, on supernumerary basis, from 01 April 2019 till the time of taking over charge as MD & CEO on 01 July 2019.

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 09:49 IST

