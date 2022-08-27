Board of Easy Trip Planners approves fund raising and increase in authorized share capital

-
ALSO READ
Kolkata Thunderbolts, Kreative Machinez partner to take volleyball mainstream
Board of Easy Trip Planners approves allotment of 10.86 lakh bonus equity shares
Thomas Cook spurts after Q1 net loss narrows
Nomura Singapore picks up stake in Easy Trip Planners Ltd. (EaseMyTrip)
Thomas Cook (India) opens a Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlet in Ghaziabad
-
At meeting held on 26 August 2022The Board of Easy Trip Planners at its meeting held on 26 August 2022 has approved the following:
1. Raising further capital and to create, offer, issue and allot such number of equity shares, non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants and convertible securities other than warrants, by way of qualified institutions placement.
2. Increase in authorized share capital, subject to shareholders' approval.
3. Alteration in the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association, subject to shareholders' approval.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU