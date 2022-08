Board of Easy Trip Planners approves fund raising and increase in authorized share capital

At meeting held on 26 August 2022

The Board of Easy Trip Planners at its meeting held on 26 August 2022 has approved the following:

1. Raising further capital and to create, offer, issue and allot such number of equity shares, non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants and convertible securities other than warrants, by way of qualified institutions placement.

2. Increase in authorized share capital, subject to shareholders' approval.

3. Alteration in the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association, subject to shareholders' approval.

