NTPC update on scheme of amalgamation

NTPC announced that the certified copy of the Order of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA Order) sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation between Nabinagar Power Generating Company, Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam, wholly owned subsidiaries of NTPC, and NTPC from 01 April 2022, being the appointed date, has been filed electronically with the Registrar of Companies, NCT, Delhi by the Transferor Companies and the Company on 26 August 2022.
Thus, the Scheme has become effective from 26 August 2022, being the date on which the said certified copy of the MCA Order sanctioning the Scheme has been filed with the Registrar of Companies, NCT, Delhi.
Accordingly, the amalgamation of Nabinagar Power Generating Company and Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam with NTPC stands completed.
