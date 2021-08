Board of Godrej Consumer Products approves incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary

At meeting held on 04 August 2021

The Board of Godrej Consumer Products at its meeting held on 04 August 2021 has approved incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary company in India. This new subsidiary company will engage in the business of manufacture, sale and export of Personal and Household Care Products.

The company expects to start manufacturing operations in the new company by end March / early April 2022.

