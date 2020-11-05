Board of Greaves Cotton approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 05 November 2020

The Board of Greaves Cotton at its meeting held on 05 November 2020 has transacted the following:

Approved change in status of Nagesh Basavanhalli (DIN: 01886313) from Vice Chairman (NonExecutive Non-Independent) to Managing Director and Group CEO of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders, to hold office with effect from 5 November, 2020 for a period of 5 years.

Accepted the resignation of Mohanan Manikram (DIN: 08555030) as Executive Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 5 November, 2020 due to his other work commitments and the Board has consented to relieve Mohanan from his executive responsibilities of his position. Mohanan has confirmed that there are no other material reasons for his resignation other than one specified above.

Accepted the resignation of Amit Mittal as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 5 November, 2020 due to his personal reasons. Accordingly, he shall cease to be a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

