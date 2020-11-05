Board of Greaves Cotton approves change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Board of Greaves Cotton approves appointment of director
Crompton Greaves slips after poor Q4 result
Greaves Cotton to acquire Bestway Agencies
Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit declines 98.32% in the March 2020 quarter
Greaves Cotton reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
At meeting held on 05 November 2020The Board of Greaves Cotton at its meeting held on 05 November 2020 has transacted the following:
Approved change in status of Nagesh Basavanhalli (DIN: 01886313) from Vice Chairman (NonExecutive Non-Independent) to Managing Director and Group CEO of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders, to hold office with effect from 5 November, 2020 for a period of 5 years.
Accepted the resignation of Mohanan Manikram (DIN: 08555030) as Executive Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 5 November, 2020 due to his other work commitments and the Board has consented to relieve Mohanan from his executive responsibilities of his position. Mohanan has confirmed that there are no other material reasons for his resignation other than one specified above.
Accepted the resignation of Amit Mittal as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 5 November, 2020 due to his personal reasons. Accordingly, he shall cease to be a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU