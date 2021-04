Board of India Cements appoints directors

At meeting held on 03 April 2021

The Board of India Cements at its meeting held on 03 April 2021 has appointed of S Christopher Jebakumar (DIN: 06956160) by IDBI Bank as Nominee Director in the place of V.Venkatakrishnan (DIN: 08067933).

The Board also appointed Sanjay Shantilal Patel (DIN: 00283429) as a Non-executive Independent Director of the Company for a period of 3 consecutive years with effect from 03 April 2021, subject to the approval of Shareholders.

