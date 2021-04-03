Adani Road Transport secures HAM road project from NHAI is state of Odisha

-
Adani Road Transport (ARTL), wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises (AEL or the Company) has been awarded one more Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) basis Road Project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
Project details: Development of Six Lane Badakumari - Karki Section of NH-130-CD Road from km 179+000 to km 226+500 under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor in the State of Odisha on HAM (Package - 0D-3).
The company's bid project cost is Rs 1169.10 crore.
