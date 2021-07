Board of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 24 July 2021

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 24 July 2021 has accepted the retirement of Major Rabinarayan Misra and Nalini Ranjan Mohanty from the Independent Directorship of the Company with effect from 25 July 2021 consequent to completion of their second term.

The Board has approved the appointment of Nalini Ranjan Mohanty as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive & Non-Independent and designated as Chairman of the Company for a period of three years w.e.f 26 July 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)