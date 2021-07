Board of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital approves resignation of company secretary

At meeting held on 23 July 2021

The Board of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital at its meeting held on 23 July 2021 has approved resignation of Jully H Jivani, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company and accepted to relieve her from all responsibilities with effect from closing hours of 13 August 2021.

Consequent to her resignation as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Jully H Jivani also ceases to be the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from Closing hours of 13 August 2021.

