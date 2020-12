Board of INEOS Styrolution India approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 30 December 2020

The Board of INEOS Styrolution India at its meeting held on 30 December 2020 has approved the following change in directorate:

Completion of term of Jal Patel as an Independent Director of the Company.

Appointment of Vinesh Sadekar as an Additional Director and Independent Director of the Company.

Resignation of Nitankumar Duggal as the Whole-time Director of the Company.

Appointment of Sanjeev Madan as an Additional Director and Whole-time Director of the Company for the period of 3 years w.e.f. 01 January 2021.

