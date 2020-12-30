Spandana Sphoorty Financial allots NCDs aggregating Rs 82.75 cr

-
-
Spandana Sphoorty Financial has allotted 8275 Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Transferable, Principle Protected, Market (10 Years G-Sec) Linked Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs. 1,00,000 each, at par on a private placement basis to Edelweiss Securities And Investments and Edelweiss Finance & Investments (the Allottees), in demat form, in consideration of an aggregate amount of Rs. 82.75 crore.
