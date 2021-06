Board of Info Edge (India) approves acquisition of Zwayam Digital

At meeting held on 11 June 2021

The Board of Info Edge (India) has approved the acquisition of 100% stake on a fully diluted basis of Zwayam Digital for an aggregate cash consideration of about Rs.61 crore.

The proposed acquisition would help the Company to further consolidate its position in the online recruitment solutions segment where its flagship brand Naukri.com already has an established leadership position.

Zwayam is engaged in the business of providing SaaS based sourcing and screening recruitment solutions and providing end-to-end recruitment solutions with configurable plug and play modules.

