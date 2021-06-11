Ashoka Buildcon emerges L1 bidder for NHAI road project in Punjab

Ashoka Buildcon (the Company) had submitted Bid to National Highways Authority of India (NHAl) in respect of the Project viz. 'Request for Proposal for Development of Memmadpur (Ambala) - Banur (IT City Chowk) Kharar (Chandigarh) Corridor under Bharatmala Pariyojana - Package-II - 6 laning of IT City Chowk to Kurali Chandigarh Road (Design length: 31.23 Km) in the state of Punjab on EPC mode'.

The Company has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) and the Quoted Bid Price of which is Rs.726 crore.

