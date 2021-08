Board of Kirloskar Industries allots 32,724 equity shares under ESOP

On 09 August 2021

The Board of Kirloskar Industries at its meeting held on 09 August 2021 has allotted 32,724 equity shares of ' 10 each upon exercise of Equity Settled Stock Appreciation Rights pursuant to 'Kirloskar Industries Limited - Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan 2019'.

Accordingly, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 97,12,144 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 9,71,21,440 to 97,44,868 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 9,74,48,680.

