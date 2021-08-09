Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 'Equitech' to boost fintech start-ups

-
Equitas Small Finance Bank is set to launch 'Equitech' - a Fintech Accelerator aimed at the start-up ecosystem. It is a unique program designed to scale -up and help Fintechs curate their products and define a go-to-market strategy. This will help the Fintechs to reach the next level and take its product to the market in a more targeted manner. The program has been launched on 07 August and the application process for the enrolment has commenced.
The program aims to augment the fintech ideas into outcome-driven partnerships with key focus on product and customer acquisition.
Equitech will be focusing on Banking Technology such as Payments, Lending, CASA, Transaction Banking, API banking, Governance & Regulations as well as other technologies such as Agri-tech, Banking tech, Clean Energy, Government Tech and other horizontal segments across key focus areas. The shortlisted firms will be granted direct access to a world class infrastructure through Equitas Small Finance Bank's tech platform and APIsandbox for product development. There will be specific cohorts along with mentors and a panel of experts, the start-ups will work closely with these experts to create their products, Equitas will provide the necessary support required from legal and regulatory aspects. Deep-dive sessions with a pool of mentors/core groups including industry experts will be an added advantage to the budding entrepreneurs. The selected Fintech may also get to service Equitas SFB either as their first commercial business partner or as a co-brand partner.
