Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care appoints MD

At meeting held on 19 April 2022

The Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care at its meeting held on 19 April 2022 has appointed L. V. Vaidyanathan as Managing Director of the Company for a period of five years effective 01 July 2022.

L. V. Vaidyanathan will take over from Madhusudan Gopalan, who is going to take on an important leadership role within P&G as Senior Vice President - Grooming & Oral Care, P&G Japan & Korea, and has tendered his resignation as Managing Director of the Company effective 30 June 2022.

