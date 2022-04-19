TCS bags multi-year deal for IRONMAN Group Oceania's Sun-Herald City2Surf

Tata Consultancy Services announced it has expanded its partnership with The IRONMAN Group Oceania in a multi-year deal, for Sun-Herald City2Surf, the world's largest fun run.

TCS will continue to power the official event app, enhancing the fun run experience with live results tracking and leader board data.

It will also include custom City2Surf selfie frames and a personalised race-ready checklist.

A new feature on the app will highlight Indigenous points of significance along or near to the course. By marking places of Indigenous historical significance, TCS hopes participants 'Running on Country' will experience a connection with the land and will find the sites of interest.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)