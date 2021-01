Board of Quess Corp approves investment in Taskmo, a digital gig worker platform

At meeting held on 27 January 2021

The Board of Quess Corp at its meeting held on 27 January 2021 has approved the subscription of 49% equity shares in Taskmo, legal entity name - Stellarslog Technovation, a gig economy start-up for Rs. 10 crore, to be invested in multiple tranches.

Taskmo is a B2B managed marketplace that serves as an on-demand task fulfilment platform for enterprises seeking to outsource task based operations to a distributed network of gig workers. It uses an app and web based proprietary algorithm to train, match and deploy gig workers.

