Board of Quess Corp approves investment in Taskmo, a digital gig worker platform

-
ALSO READ
Quess Corp allots 40,919 equity shares under ESOP
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Quess Corp consolidated net profit declines 37.69% in the June 2020 quarter
Quess Corp board approves disinvestment of subsidiary
EdgeVerve and Minit partner to deliver enterprises superior insights for business transformation
-
At meeting held on 27 January 2021The Board of Quess Corp at its meeting held on 27 January 2021 has approved the subscription of 49% equity shares in Taskmo, legal entity name - Stellarslog Technovation, a gig economy start-up for Rs. 10 crore, to be invested in multiple tranches.
Taskmo is a B2B managed marketplace that serves as an on-demand task fulfilment platform for enterprises seeking to outsource task based operations to a distributed network of gig workers. It uses an app and web based proprietary algorithm to train, match and deploy gig workers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU