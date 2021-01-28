Quess Corp allots 40,919 equity shares under ESOP

Quess Corp has allotted 40,919 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the option holders who have exercised it under the ESOP 2015.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid up share capital of the Company has increased to 14,76,78,864 equity shares of Rs.10/- each aggregating to Rs. 1,47,67,88,640.

The company has also granted 154,290 RSUs at a face value of Rs.10/- per RSU to the eligible employees, which shall vest not earlier than 1 (One) year and not later than 6 (Six) years from the date of grant of RSUs, based on performance parameters and terms and conditions of QSOP 2020.

