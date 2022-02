Board of Somany Ceramics approves incorporation of subsidiary

At meeting held on 02 February 2022

The Board of Somany Ceramics at its meeting held on 02 February 2022 has approved the incorporation of subsidiary in India.

This new subsidiary of the company will set up greenfield manufacturing facility of large format/ slab tile of approximately 4 million square meters per annum in Gujarat. The proposed investment in the new subsidiary would be up to Rs 170 crore in one or more tranches.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)