EKI Energy Services launches new business offering sustainability services

-
ALSO READ
EKI Energy Services standalone net profit rises 2527.94% in the June 2021 quarter
EKI Energy sizzles after robust Q3 numbers
EKI Energy reported H1 FY2022 revenues of Rs. 637 Crores
EKI Energy Services executes JV agreement with Shell Overseas Investment
EKI Energy Services secures contract from Indore Smart City Development
-
EKI Energy Services has launched a new business vertical on 'Sustainability Services'.
The new business vertical will be offering comprehensive services to companies focusing on Climate change and ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) areas.
Some of the offerings of the Sustainability Services arm includes - ESG frameworks, customized programs and certifications for Green Ratings & Credentials, Climate Action and Environmental advisory services and customized training programs that enable companies to report greenhouse emissions and efficiently reduce the emissions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU