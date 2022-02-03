EKI Energy Services launches new business offering sustainability services

EKI Energy Services has launched a new business vertical on 'Sustainability Services'.

The new business vertical will be offering comprehensive services to companies focusing on Climate change and ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) areas.

Some of the offerings of the Sustainability Services arm includes - ESG frameworks, customized programs and certifications for Green Ratings & Credentials, Climate Action and Environmental advisory services and customized training programs that enable companies to report greenhouse emissions and efficiently reduce the emissions.

