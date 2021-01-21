Board of Sundaram Finance announces change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Board of Sundaram Finance approves change in directorate
G V Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Board of Aarti Drugs to consider fund raising
Sundaram Finance hits 52-week high; rises 15% in eight days
Sobha unit buys 100% shares of Annalakshmi Land Developers
-
At meeting held on 20 January 2021The Board of Sundaram Finance at its meeting held on 20 January 2021 has approved the following change in management effective 01 April 2021.
T.T. Srinivasaraghavan, Managing Director of Sundaram Finance is retiring from service on 31 March 2021.
Harsha viji, Deputy Managing Director, will assume the office of Executive vice chairman, and take responsibility for the overall strategy and direction of Sundaram Finance, and other group companies in financial services.
Rajiv Lochan, Director (Strategy), will assume the role of Managing Director of Sundaram Finance.
A.N. Raju, Director (Operations), will assume the role of Deputy Managing Director of Sundaram Finance.
T.T. Srinivasaraghavan will remain on the board and play a mentorship role.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU