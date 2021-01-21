Board of Sundaram Finance announces change in directorate

At meeting held on 20 January 2021

The Board of Sundaram Finance at its meeting held on 20 January 2021 has approved the following change in management effective 01 April 2021.

T.T. Srinivasaraghavan, Managing Director of Sundaram Finance is retiring from service on 31 March 2021.

Harsha viji, Deputy Managing Director, will assume the office of Executive vice chairman, and take responsibility for the overall strategy and direction of Sundaram Finance, and other group companies in financial services.

Rajiv Lochan, Director (Strategy), will assume the role of Managing Director of Sundaram Finance.

A.N. Raju, Director (Operations), will assume the role of Deputy Managing Director of Sundaram Finance.

T.T. Srinivasaraghavan will remain on the board and play a mentorship role.

