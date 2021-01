Board of Sterlite Technologies approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 20 January 2021

The Board of Sterlite Technologies at its meeting held on 20 January 2021 has approved the following changes in directorate:

Appointment of B. J. Arun and S Madhavan as Independent Directors effective 20 January 2021.

Appointment of Ankit Agarwal as a Whole\time Director effective 20 January 2021.

Resignation of Pratik Agarwal as Non CExecutive Director effective end of business day on 20 January 2021.

The Board of Directors also noted that the current term of Arun Todarwal and A.R. Narayanaswamy as Independent Directors will end on 31 March 2021.

