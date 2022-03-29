Board of Tata Consumer Products approves composite scheme of arrangement

-
ALSO READ
Board of Piramal Enterprises approves composite scheme of arrangement
Board of Forbes & Company approves amendments to composite scheme of arrangement
Board of Mirza International approves a composite scheme of arrangement
Adani Ports update on composite scheme of arrangement
Board of Bajaj Electricals approves scheme of arrangement
-
At meeting held on 29 March 2022The Board of Tata Consumer Products at its meeting held on 29 March 2022 has approved the composite scheme of arrangement among the Company, Tata Coffee (TCL) and TCPL Beverages & Foods (TBFL) (TCPL, TBFL and TCL are collectively referred to as the Companies) and their respective shareholders and creditors.
TCL is a subsidiary of the Company and its shares are listed on BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India. TBFL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company
The Scheme inter alia provides for the following:
(a) as a first step, the demerger of the Demerged Undertaking (as defined in the Scheme) (comprising of the Plantation Business (as defined in the Scheme)) of TCL into TBFL and in consideration, the consequent issuance of equity shares by TCPL (as the holding company of TBFL) to all the shareholders of TCL (other than TCPL) in accordance with the Share Entitlement Ratio (as defined in the Scheme), pursuant to the provisions of Section 2(19AA) read with Section 2(41A) and other relevant provisions of the IT Act (Demerger);
(b) as a second step, followed immediately by the amalgamation of TCL (comprising the Remaining Business of TCL (as defined in the Scheme) with TCPL and in consideration, the consequent issuance of equity shares by TCPL to all the shareholders of TCL (other than TCPL) in accordance with the Share Exchange Ratio (as defined in the Scheme), pursuant to the provisions of Section 2(1B) and other relevant provisions of the IT Act (as defined hereinafter) (Amalgamation); and
(c) various other matters consequential or otherwise integrally connected therewith.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU