UTI Asset Management Company allots 5,276 equity shares under ESOS

UTI Asset Management Company has allotted 5,276 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each pursuant to the exercise of options by eligible employees under 'UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2007'.

Post the aforesaid allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs.1,26,94,37,650 (12,69,43,765 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each) to Rs. 1,26,94,90,410 (12,69,49,041 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each).

