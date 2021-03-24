Board of TVS Motor Company approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 24 March 2021

The Board of TVS Motor Company approved the following change in directorate:

Rajesh Narasimhan (DIN: 07824276) resigned as Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of 24 March 2021.

Prof Sir Ralf Dieter Speth has been appointed as an Additional and Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company effective 24 March 2021.

Kuok Meng Xiong has been appointed as an Additional Director and Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, for a term of five consecutive years effective 24 March 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)