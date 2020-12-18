Borosil Renewables raises Rs 200 cr through QIP issue

Borosil Renewables (BRL) announced the successful completion of fund raising of Rs. 200 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (Issue). The Securities Issue Committee of BRL approved opening of the Issue on 14 December 2020 and approved the closing of the Issue on 17 December 2020.

BRL allotted 1,58,04,030 shares of face value of Re. 1 each at Rs. 126.55 per share. Post the QIP issue, the holding of promoter and promoter group will be 61.92%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)