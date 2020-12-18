NIIT with MetLife wins 15 Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology awards

-
NIIT announced today that it has earned fifteen Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology awards jointly with MetLife for the MetLife Distribution Academy Platform.
Winners were announced on December 10, 2020.
MetLife and NIIT were among the top winners with 12 Gold awards, 2 Sliver awards and 1 Bronze award across various categories.
