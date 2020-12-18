Board of Nucleus Software Exports appoints CEO

-
-
With effect from 18 December 2020The Board of Nucleus Software Exports has appointed Parag Bhise, Whole Time Director as the Chief Executive Officer Designate of the Company w.e.f. 18 December 2020 and as the Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. 01 April 2021.
