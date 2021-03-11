BPCL board to mull 2nd interim dividend on 16 March

The board of BPCL will meet on Tuesday, 16 March 2021, to consider a proposal for declaration of the second interim dividend for the FY2021.

Earlier this week, BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares (BPCL Trust) liquidated its treasury shares worth over Rs 5,500 crore in BPCL.

According to the bulk deal data on Tuesday, 9 March 2021, BPCL Trust sold 12,60,33,090 shares (5.81% equity) of BPCL at Rs 438.41 each for a total of Rs 5,525 crore.

Separately, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund) picked up 1,38,84,962 shares (0.64% equity) at Rs 438.10 each, aggregating to Rs 608 crore. Both the transactions took place on the same day on the NSE.

BPCL's net profit surged 120.3% to Rs 2,777.62 crore on 10.7% decline in net sales to Rs 66,731.39 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

BPCL operates in refinery and marketing activities, which includes downstream petroleum sector. The Government of India holds 52.98% stake in BPCL as of 31 December 2020.

Shares of BPCL slipped 0.06% to end at Rs 445.45 on Wednesday, 10 March 2021. The Indian stock market is shut today (11 March 2021) on account of Mahashivratri.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)