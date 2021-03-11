JSW Steel crude steel production slips 1% in Feb

JSW Steel's crude steel production fell by 1% to 13.06 lakh tonnes in February 2021 compared with 13.20 lakh tonnes in February 2020.

Meanwhile, production of flat rolled products declined 6% to 9.27 lakh tonnes in February 2021 as against 9.82 lakh tonnes in February 2020. Production of long rolled products jumped 10% to 3.4 lakh tonnes in February 2021 from 3.08 lakh tonnes in February 2020.

The steel maker said average capacity utilization was 93% during the month of February 2021.

Shares of JSW Steel gained 3.18% to close at Rs 414 on Wednesday.

JSW Steel, a flagship company of the JSW Group, is an integrated steel manufacturer in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). On a consolidated basis, the steel major's net profit jumped nearly 13 times to Rs 2681 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. Revenue from operations grew by 21% to Rs 21,859 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)