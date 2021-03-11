Wipro appoints Pierre Bruno as CEO for European operations

The IT major on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pierre Bruno as chief executive officer for Europe.Pierre Bruno will lead Wipro's business in six distinct regions across Europe. "This appointment, a bold indication of the company's continued investment and focus on the European market, builds on Wipro's momentum across the region in recent years," Wipro said in a statement.
Pierre Bruno holds a Master's in Business Administration (MBA), with majors in Marketing and Econometrics from HEC Graduate School in Paris. He also has a Master's degree in Bio Engineering.
Commenting on the development, Thierry Delaporte, CEO & MD of Wipro said, "Pierre brings 25 years of experience in the IT Infrastructure consulting and Services sector. He has managed businesses in both hyper-growth environments and in engineering transformation. With his experience of leading large teams, Pierre is well-positioned to drive Wipro's growth journey in Europe."
Wipro is a global information technology, consulting and business process services company. It reported 20.37% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,968 crore on a 3.68% increase in revenue to Rs 15,670 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of Wipro rose 1.87% to close at Rs 426.65 on Wednesday.
